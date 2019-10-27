PM Narendra Modi arrives in border district of Rajouri to celebrate Diwali with troops guarding LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials
PM Narendra Modi arrives in border district of Rajouri to celebrate Diwali with troops guarding LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- border district
- troops
- Officials
- LoC
- Jammu
- Rajouri
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-U.S. troops in Syria came under fire from Turkish positions -Pentagon
US troops in Syria came under fire from Turkish incursion: Pentagon
US troops in Syria came under fire from Turkish incursion: Pentagon
US troops in Syria came under fire from Turkish incursion: Pentagon
Turkey vows to keep up Syria assault as US says troops came under fire