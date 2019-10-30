INX Media money laundering case: Delhi court reserves order, to be pronounced shortly.

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Brisbane, Oct 30 AFP Kusal Perera top-scored with 27 as tight bowling from Australia restricted Sri Lanka to just 117 off 19 overs Wednesday in the second Twenty20 in Brisbane. The home team emphatically won the first of the three-match ser...
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora were on Wednesday granted interim bail by a special Enforcement Directorate court in Panchkula in the Associated Journals Limited land allotment case. Whil...
Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations in protest over Israels refusal to heed its demands to release two citizens it said were illegally detained for months without charges, the kingdoms foreign minister said on Tuesday...
Sensex rallies 220.03 pts to end at 40,051.87 Nifty settles near 11,850....