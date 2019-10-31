China should refrain from commenting on internal affairs of India: MEA on Beijing's latest reaction on J-K.

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday credited the RSS and the Sewa Bharti for playing an active role in the polio eradication programme, saying their cadres worked behind the scenes but did not publicise their efforts. Presiding ...
The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after better than expected eurozone GDP data, while the U.S. currency fell after Federal Reserve appeared to leave open the question of whether it would cut interest rates further.The Fed lowered...
Bengaluru Karnataka India Oct 31 ANIBusinessWire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, has won Gold in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards for its innovative network solutions. The company was bestowed with the...
Shared office space provider Smartworks Coworking on Thursday said global multi-faceted property company Keppel Land has invested USD 25 million for a minority stake. While the investment marks a foray for Singapore-based Keppel Land in In...