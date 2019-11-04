Phone tapping of IPS officer: SC asks Chhattisgarh govt can privacy of somebody be violated like this.
Phone tapping of IPS officer: SC asks Chhattisgarh govt can privacy of somebody be violated like this.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- officer
- IPS
- Chhattisgarh
- SC
- somebody
ALSO READ
200 strong Railway Board to be cut down to 150, 50 director-level officers and above to be sent to zonal rlys: Sources
FOREX-Sterling slips from 5-month high on Brexit delay jitters
FOREX-Sterling slips from 5-mth high after Brexit plan hits snag
Ajeetesh Sandhu pips Rashid Khan for title in photo-finish
EVMs completely safe, can't be tampered with: Haryana chief electoral officer