International Development News
Development News Edition

No odd-even on Nov 11 and 12 to ensure hassle-free commute on birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev: Arvind Kejriwal.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:13 IST
No odd-even on Nov 11 and 12 to ensure hassle-free commute on birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev: Arvind Kejriwal.

No odd-even on Nov 11 and 12 to ensure hassle-free commute on birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev: Arvind Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

"Cold-blooded focus" helped CSK make successful comeback in

Cold-blooded focus helped CSK make successful comeback in 2018 N Srinivasan Chennai, Nov 8PTI IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings made a successful comeback after a two-year ban because of the cold-blooded focus of its captain M S Dhoni and ...

Wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with Congress, NCP: Fadnavis

The wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with Congress, NCP Fadnavis....

India to host 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation FIH on Friday announced that India would be hosting the Mens Hockey World Cup in 2023. Spain and Netherlands have been confirmed as the co-hosts for the 2022 FIH Hockey Womens World...

Chinki Yadav bags India's 11th Olympic quota in shooting

Chinki Yadav secured Indias 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting with a career-best qualification score of 588 at the 14th Asian Championship here on Friday. Daughter of an electrician in the Madhya Pradesh governments sports department in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019