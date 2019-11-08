International Development News
Development News Edition

Passport will be required as per provision of Kartarpur agreement signed with India: Qureshi.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:54 IST
Passport will be required as per provision of Kartarpur agreement signed with India: Qureshi.

Passport will be required as per provision of Kartarpur agreement signed with India: Qureshi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

SRCC staff body protests DU order to appoint guest teachers to full-time posts

The staff association of the Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce SRCC on Friday held a protest against a recent circular issued by the varsity directing colleges to appoint guest teachers to fill up full-time vacancies. SRCC teac...

After Maha CM resigns, wife praises 'decision and stance'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wife Amruta on Friday said she was proud of his decision and stance after he tendered his resignation from the top post. Proud of your decision stance DevFadnavis BJP4India bjp4mumbai BJP4Mahar...

As diesel demand keeps falling, BPCL plans export

With the deepening slowdown and the resultant fall in diesel demand, state-owned Bharat Petroleum is looking at exporting the fuel and the sell-off bound oil marketer will shortly float a tender for this. The second largest oil company saw...

US STOCKS-Wall Street treads water as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Street halted a record run on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted reports that the United States and China would roll back existing tariffs. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes had closed at all-time highs on Thursday after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019