Passport will be required as per provision of Kartarpur agreement signed with India: Qureshi.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
The staff association of the Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce SRCC on Friday held a protest against a recent circular issued by the varsity directing colleges to appoint guest teachers to fill up full-time vacancies. SRCC teac...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wife Amruta on Friday said she was proud of his decision and stance after he tendered his resignation from the top post. Proud of your decision stance DevFadnavis BJP4India bjp4mumbai BJP4Mahar...
With the deepening slowdown and the resultant fall in diesel demand, state-owned Bharat Petroleum is looking at exporting the fuel and the sell-off bound oil marketer will shortly float a tender for this. The second largest oil company saw...
Wall Street halted a record run on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted reports that the United States and China would roll back existing tariffs. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes had closed at all-time highs on Thursday after...