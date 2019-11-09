Today is the day to forget any bitterness one may have; no place for fear, bitterness and negativity in new India, says PM Modi.

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor, thanking Pakistan premier Imran Khan for respecting Indian sentiments towards the shrine across the border that marks the final resting place of Sikhism founder Gu...
Iraqs oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and...
Two brothers, a policeman and a surrendered militant, were among three people booked for allegedly looting and assaulting a saffron trader in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a senior police official said on Saturday. While prime accuse...
Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to hail the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and said everyone should come together to build a stronger and unified India. In the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case, the Supreme Court on Saturday said...