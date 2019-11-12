Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal would be leaving for Mumbai to meet Sharad Pawar.
Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal would be leaving for Mumbai to meet Sharad Pawar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Ahmed Patel
- KC Venugopal
- Sharad Pawar
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Didn't ask to vote for BJP or Congress, says Dushyant Chautala
Congress will slide no further, can now reverse tide: Salman
Imminent International Pharmaceutical Congress to introduce new practices in industry
AAP govt 'misleading' people on furlough granted to Abhay Chautala: Congress
AAP govt 'misleading' people on furlough granted to Ajay Chautala: Congress