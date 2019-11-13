First televised Trump impeachment hearing opens in US House. (AFP) PMSPMS

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
In the small basement of a two-story building next to Khartoums central bus station, around 40 smartly dressed men and women gather around terminals for an hour a day with one eye on the future of Sudans fledgling financial market. The stoc...
Two men, proclaimed offenders under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act MCOCA and other cases of murder and robbery, have been arrested here, police said on Wednesday. Roshan 27 and Sukhvinder 26 are active members of the notori...
The pound traded stable on Wednesday as weak economic data, which should hurt sterling, were more than offset by supportive political developments in Britain.Average weekly earnings rose at a weaker pace in the three months to September in ...
A former college entrance exam administrator pleaded guilty to participating in a vast college admissions cheating and fraud scheme on Wednesday, the same day a wealthy parent is set to face sentencing for his role in the scandal. Federal p...