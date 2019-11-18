NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss government formation in Maharashtra.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss government formation in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Pawar
- Sonia Gandhi
- NCP
- Congress
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
BJP, Shiv Sena will eventually form govt, says source close to Sharad Pawar
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, says BJP and its allies have responsibility to form govt in Maha
Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi amid political stalemate in Maharashtra
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, says BJP has responsibility to form govt in Maha
No, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar when asked if he will come back as Maharashtra CM.