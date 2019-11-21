India asks Pakistan to provide consular access to two of its nationals, Prashant Vaindam and Dhari Lal, arrested by Pak authorities: MEA.

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment. ...
Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...
In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Manish Bharti Appointed as UiPath India President BENGALURU, Nov. 21, 2019 PRNewswire -- The leading robotic process automation RPA software company, UiPath, today announced that Manish Bharti has been elevated to the role of President for...
The CBI on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that there was no evidence to make out an offence of murder against eight railway police officials, accused of torturing a 25-year-old man in custody in 2014. The agency told a division bench o...
The Nagpur civic body has introduced eco-friendly way of cremating bodies at four more crematoriums in the city, in which briquettes made of farm waste and agricultural residues are being used in place of wooden logs. The Nagpur Municipal ...
Gurugrams Veer Ahlawat fired a sizzling eight-under-64 in the second round to take the halfway lead at the IndianOil Servo Masters Golf here on Thursday. Ahlawat, who produced a career-best tied eighth finish at the Panasonic Open India on ...