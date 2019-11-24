Combine was given time and did not form govt, so let Fadnavis prove majority as there is no tearing hurry, Rohatgi to SC.

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena is eyeing a return to the Parliament, an expelled senior lawmaker of his party claimed on Sunday. AHM Fowzie, a Sri Lanka Freedom Party member who was appointed a parliamentarian by Sirisena ...
Islamabad Pakistan, Nov 24 SputnikANI The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Norwegian Ambassador to Islamabad to express concern about the desecration of the Quran in Norways Kristiansand, the ministry said. Earlier this w...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the citizens to take advantage of the upcoming winter season and promote the Fit India Movement in the country. In the 59th edition of his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, he said Winters are ...
Researchers have discovered a new brain-circuit system in mice that sheds light on how the rodents transition from moderate to compulsive alcohol consumption -- an advance that may lead to the development of new approaches to study drug add...