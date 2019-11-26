Have requested Maha governor to accept Fadnavis' resignation and invite Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance to form govt: Prithviraj Chavan
Have requested Maha governor to accept Fadnavis' resignation and invite Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance to form govt: Prithviraj Chavan to PTI.
