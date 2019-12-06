OPEC agrees to 500mln barrel per day production cut: statement
OPEC agrees to 500mln barrel per day production cut: statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- OPEC
OPEC agrees to 500mln barrel per day production cut: statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
Bratislava, Dec 6 AFP At least five people died in a gas explosion that rocked a high-rise apartment building in eastern Slovakia on Friday, police and firefighters said. The blast followed by a fire affected four or five floors of the 12-s...
U.S. regulators on Friday said they had found political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had deceived consumers about the collection of Facebook data and ordered the company to stop making misrepresentations about its privacy protections...
Politically vulnerable Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are eager to move quickly on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, and focus on other topics such as healthcare costs and repairing infrastructure. De...
Baghdad, Dec 6 AFP Iraqs top Shiite cleric said on Friday he was not taking part in talks on the countrys new premier, as his supporters joined apprehensive youths still protesting in the capital despite widening intimidation campaigns. You...