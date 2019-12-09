SC agrees to consider hearing on Wednesday PIL seeking SIT probe into encounter of 4 accused in gangrape, murder of Hyderabad vet.

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
Pensacola US, Dec 9 AP The Saudi gunman who killed three people at the Pensacola naval base had apparently gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast US support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, a US official has ...
Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday signed a codeshare agreement with Lufthansa to strengthening their existing interline partnership. The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of b...
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen believes that under-fire Rishabh Pant needs to be given time to mature as there is still some years before he can realise his full potential. The 22-year-old is enduring a woeful run of form and has st...
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd SPARC on Monday said Abraxis Bioscience LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against the company. Abraxis Biosciences LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against...