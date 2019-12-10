Neither Citizenship Amendment Bill nor NRC process seeks to strip citizenship from any Indian citizen of any faith: MEA.

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
The Pakistan Cricket Board is trying to convince Cricket Australia to send its national team for a Test series in Pakistan in 2022, according to its CEO Wasim Khan. Cricket Australia has agreed in principle to play three Tests in Pakistans ...
Sydney, Dec 10 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption rose to six late Tuesday, after an injured person died in an Auckland hospital, police said.Police can confirm a further person has died following the eruptio...
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on Tuesday requested the audience to not slot her films, including her latest Chhapaak, as women-oriented stories. Director of films like Talvar and Raazi, Meghna said she chooses a story that connects with her and t...
Dispensing station at Petronet LNG, Dahej, Gujarat, would power passenger buses Commissioning augurs well with Govt. of Indias vision of encouraging the use of Gas in Indias energy mix VADODARA, India, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Global le...