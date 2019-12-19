Violent protests only in few places in Delhi, Lucknow; no need to worry: MoS Home GK Reddy.

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.  However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...
Russian President Vladimir Putin sidestepped a question about the identities of his two daughters at his annual end-of-year news conference on Thursday. Named sources have told Reuters - but later retracted their statements - that one of Pu...
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. New global system shoots to standardize handicapsA new world handicap system will be implemented early next year after an eight-year project designed to unify the way amateurs around the...
Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against Indias new citizenship law in the southern Indian city of Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.They said that at least one of the two deaths had been shot. Local go...
Lausanne, Dec 19 AFP Ariel Alvarado, a Panamanian who was a member of FIFAs ethics committee, has been banned from football for life, the governing body announced on Thursday. FIFAs adjudicatory chamber said in a statement Alvarado was guil...