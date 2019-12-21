Malaysia was asked to take a long term and strategic view of bilateral ties with India: Official sources.

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other. ...
The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Anti-CAA protests Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of 9 killed in UP, 2 in Mangalore, says Amanatullah Khan....
Boeing Cos stunted Friday debut of its astronaut capsule threatens to dent the U.S. aerospace incumbents self-declared competitive advantage of mission reliability against the price and innovation strengths of new space players like Elon Mu...
As many as 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad as well as prominent persons released a statement in support of the amended Citizenship Act on Saturday. The signatories to the statement ...
Chinas top lawmaking body on Saturday criticized the defense bill that Washington passed this week as interference, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported. You Wenze, a spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of Chinas National Pe...