CBI arrests two conmen for posing as its chief to threaten custom officials: Officials.

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four  high educational institutions have registered in the pa...
In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...
Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other. ...
The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
Islamic State released a video purporting to show its militants beheading 10 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and its spokesman.The militant group posted the ...
TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati Amaravati, Dec 27 PTI Unidentified miscreants on Friday beat up journalists, including a woman, of different Telugu television news channels near the site where farmers had been agi...
Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Pakistani cricketer Danish Kanerias remark that he was mistreated by a few teammates for being a Hindu showed the real face of the neighbouring country. Gambhir said Kaneria has p...
The museum of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Patel Chowk station on Friday turned 11 and host of activities were held at the venue, officials said. An exhibition themed on suicide prevention campaign Nevergiveup was also inaugurated on the...