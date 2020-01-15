Left Menu
Development News Edition

We believe India should be permanent member of UN Security Council: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at Raisina Dialogue.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:17 IST
We believe India should be permanent member of UN Security Council: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at Raisina Dialogue.

We believe India should be permanent member of UN Security Council: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at Raisina Dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. FDA approval may not be as rigorous as it once wasChanges in U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA procedures meant to speed approvals for medications may have resulted in less exacting ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Time for slow players to take responsibility under new policy CaseyGolf world number 17 Paul Casey said it is time for players to take responsibility for their slow play and hopes a PGA ...

Matthews' hat trick propels Leafs past Devils

Auston Matthews scored three goals, John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the visiting New Jersey Devils 7-4 Tuesday night. William Nylander and Zach Hyman each ad...

New footage shows Iranian missiles hitting Ukraine plane

Eds Adds more details Washington, Jan 15 AFP New video footage has emerged showing two Iranian missiles tearing through the night sky and hitting a Ukrainian passenger plane, sending the aircraft down in flames and killing all 176 passenger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020