Delhi court convicts Thakur and 18 others in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...
Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....
The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....
In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution. ...
In a backyard in Zimbabwes capital, a 50-year-old mother of two is using hydroponics to grow vegetables for some of Harares top restaurants, defying drought and an economic crisis that have left millions needing food aid. Venensia Mukarati,...
The Kerala government on Monday decided to recommend Governor Muhammed Arif Khan to convene the state assembly session from January 30. The decision was taken in a special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, a...
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said he maintains that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA can be challenged. Speaking to ANI, when asked whether he had earlier said that the CAA cannot be challenged, Sibal said, Ridiculous, it h...
The ED has arrested NRI businessman C C Thampi in connection with its money laundering probe against Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for acquisition of alleged illegal ...