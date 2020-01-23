'World must stand strong' against Iran: Pence at Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
... ...
The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...
Former world silver-winner Sonia Lather 57kg entered the semi-finals to be assured of a medal but defending champion Nikhat Zareen 51kg bowed out of the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday. Lather, also a two-...
JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Thursday called on secular regional parties and Congress to fight against the divisive policies of the central government like the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens with a Common Min...
Indias 71st Republic Day will be celebrated in a grand manner at the India House here -- the residence of Ambassador of India to the Netherlands -- and more than 600 Indian community members are expected to participate in the activities, an...
Swiftly responding to a request from the Maldives, India on Thursday provided 30,000 doses of Measles and Rubella MR vaccine to contain the measles outbreak in the Indian Ocean country. The doses of MR vaccine were quickly procured from the...