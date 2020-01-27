For France, member of European Union, Citizenship Amendment Act is India's internal political matter: French diplomatic sources.
For France, member of European Union, Citizenship Amendment Act is India's internal political matter: French diplomatic sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- European Union
- India
- French
ALSO READ
ISRO's communication satellite to launch on Friday from France's Ariane
France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal, Macron says
France's Macron to press West African leaders over Sahel insurgency
France's Macron says U.S. exit from West Africa would be bad news
UPDATE 2-France, West Africa to unite forces in fight against Islamist militants