Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus, in family from Wuhan. (AFP) RS RS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 11:00 IST
UAE announces first case of new coronavirus, in family from Wuhan. (AFP) RS RS

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus, in family from Wuhan. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PFI Delhi president appears before ED after links with UP anti-CAA protests unearthed

Popular Front of India PFI Delhi president Muhammad Pervez Ahmad on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate ED after a money trail was unearthed between the organisation and anti-CAA protest in Uttar Pradesh. Rehab India Found...

Govt to propose mandatory mid-career training for highway engineers, says Gadkari

Mandatory mid-career training is being proposed for highway engineers for promotion to higher levels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. The proposal in this regard has been submitted by a committee constituted to identify and recommend...

Chinese students return to virus quarantine in Singapore

Students in Singapore have been hurriedly clearing out dormitory rooms to be used as quarantine facilities for their peers as the city-state ramps up precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus.The city-state said this wee...

Oilers' Kassian lightens rhetoric ahead of rematch with Flames

Nearly three weeks after the brouhaha that signaled the Battle of Alberta is working back to its nasty heyday, Zack Kassian and the Edmonton Oilers have their chance to exact a pound of flesh when the Calgary Flames come calling on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020