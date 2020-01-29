European Parliament ratifies Brexit deal, sealing UK exit. (AFP) CPS

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it launched anti-dumping investigations into wood moulding and millwork product imports from Brazil and China worth about 500 million annually. In a statement, the Commerce Department said it e...
The daughter of a Chinese tourist who is seriously ill in a Paris hospital has become the fifth person in France to be confirmed with the coronavirus, officials have said. Her 80-year-old father was the fourth confirmed case in France of th...
Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal that caused internat...
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with the head of the U.S. central bank pointing to continued moderate economic growth and a strong job market, and giving no sign of any im...