DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo referring to AAP in connection with Shaheen Bagh shooter 'totally uncalled for': EC.

'Shaheen Bagh me jo boli boli jaati hai wo AAP ki boli hai' : Dharmendra Pradhan

BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party saying that what is spoken in Shaheen Bagh is the language of Arvind Kejriwal-led party. A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA is going on for the last ...