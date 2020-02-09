Iran satellite 'successfully' launched but doesn't reach orbit: state TV

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Iran successfully launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, state television quoted a defence ministry spokesman as saying. The Simorgh rocket successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but th...
Farmer leader Raju Shetti on Sunday demanded repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, calling it an unconstitutional law. He also opposed the proposed country-wide National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register N...
Three persons of a family were killed and as many others injured after their car collided with a state-run bus in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred around 8 pm near Wichkhede village in Parola taluk...
Mired in an extended stretch of poor play, especially on the road, the Arizona Coyotes dont have the look of a playoff team. The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are doing all they can to just to get into playoff position. The Coyotes look to...