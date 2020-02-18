88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan

According to sources, 88 more people test positive for coronavirus on a ship off Japan. Earlier Japan had 520 confirmed infections by Monday, including 454 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama, the health ministry said, with one death from the virus.

The new cases came from a total of 681 fresh results, the ministry said, taking the total number of positive cases on the Diamond Princess to 542.

According to local media reports, on Tuesday, there were three more cases confirmed with the virus in Wakayama Prefecture.

Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with coronavirus as its growing number of cases poses an increasing threat to the economy and public health, the government's top spokesman said on Tuesday.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

