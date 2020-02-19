JNU sedition case: Delhi court directs city govt to file status report till April 3
In the JNU sedition case, Delhi court directs the city government to file a status report till April 3. The court also directs police to send reminder to the city government seeking requisite sanctions.
Further details awaited.
