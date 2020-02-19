New coronavirus kills two in Iran: health ministry.

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
Ahead of US President Donald Trumps visit here next week, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved a government-to-government deal to procure a batch of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. The...
Businessmen here have claimed that the prices of electronic and mobile accessories items have increased in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China. Gyanesh Mishra, a representative of Sagar market here, said No one is visiting China. All ...
England centre Manu Tuilagi is fit to face Ireland in Sundays Six Nations match after he recovered from a groin injury sustained in the tournament opener, coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday. Tuilagi limped off early in Englands shock 24-17...
A Naxal was neutralised in an exchange of fire between the Naxals and the District Reserve Guards DRG, Special Task Force STF on Wednesday.According to officials, the encounter took place near Ikul village of Orchha. The search operation is...