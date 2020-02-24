Have requested HRD minister to postpone board examination: Dy CM Manish Sisodia
Have requested HRD minister to postpone board examination scheduled on Tuesday in North-East District of Delhi said Dy CM Manish Sisodia. All government and private schools to be shut on Tuesday in violence-affected North East Delhi, He added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- CBSE Exam Postpne