BJP ministers take strong objection to the citizenship lawbeing called 'kala kanoon' by opposition in Bihar Assembly.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that there was not yet full agreement on holding a proposed March 5 summit with Russia, France and Germany on the conflict in Syrias Idlib, but he may meet Russias Vladimir Putin on that date...
Chinas foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing is working closely with the governments of South Korea and Japan to strengthen the countries joint response to the coronavirus outbreak.Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the rem...
Playing special music tailored for cats may help reduce the felines stress levels during a visit to the veterinary clinic, according to a study that may lead to new ways of helping the furry friends remain calm during medical check-ups and ...
A US commission on international religious freedom will hold a hearing next week on how citizenship laws in countries like India and Myanmar are leveraged to deny the religious minorities legal protection, making them vulnerable to exploita...