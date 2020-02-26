Death toll in northeast Delhi violence rises to 17: GTB Hospital authorities.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Some economy-class travellers envying those at the front of the plane with lie-flat beds may soon have another option Air New Zealand Ltd has developed a sleeping pod prototype to help passengers cope with near-18 hour flights. The Economy ...
Ameyo will now help businesses reach around 2 billion WhatsApp users by integrating with the WhatsApp Business API GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ameyo today announced its partnership with Whatsapp to offer WhatsApp for Busin...
Equity benchmark indices extended their decline for the fourth consecutive session during early hours on Wednesday after massive sell-offs in global markets amid concerns over coronavirus cases spreading beyond China. At 1015 am, the BSE SP...
Family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in North-East Delhi, has demanded that martyr status be accorded to him. On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had written...