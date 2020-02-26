HC tells CBSE to provide longer solution regarding holding board exams in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
China and South Korea reported 500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including the first U.S. soldier to be infected, as the United States warned of an inevitable pandemic and an outbreak in northern Italy spread to several European count...
Shaheen Bagh protests SC justifies its decision to appoint interlocutors, says it is out of box solution....
Wellington, Feb 26 AFP Air New Zealand on Wednesday announced a proposal to put beds in economy-class, which it claimed could prove a game changer for passengers desperate to stretch out on long-haul flights. The airline, which operates som...
On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian womens cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup her...