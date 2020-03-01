RJD and Cong sought votes of minorities, we worked for them, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at JD(U) workers' rally.
RJD and Cong sought votes of minorities, we worked for them, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at JD(U) workers' rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- RJD
- Bihar
- Nitish Kumar
- JD
ALSO READ
CPI, RJD activists ''purify'' Ambedkar statue with ''Gangajal''
Bihar: RJD, CPI workers wash Ambedkar statue with Gangajal after BJP's Giriraj Singh garlands it
RJD's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' is for gaining some publicity, says Bihar JDU chief
RJD's 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra' gets support of 3 JDU leaders
Nitish Kumar to lose Bihar 2020 polls, like Kansa, says RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav