Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, taking total to 54.

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....
Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
Malaysia reported four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29.All of the new cases were among Malaysian nationals, one of whom had traveled to China while another had traveled recent...
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that the ruling NDA is and will remain united in the state, dispelling confusions that had arisen in the wake of his recent meeting with RJDs Tejashwi Yadav followed by some opposition Gr...
The United Nation called Sunday for calm and urged states to refrain from excessive force, as thousands of migrants have flooded to Turkeys border with Greece in a bid to enter the EU The UN refugee agency said it was calling for calm and e...
Researchers have made a breakthrough to minimise the chances of pregnancy-related complications such as miscarriages, preeclampsia and foetal growth restriction. They have discovered a process that contributes to placental implantation duri...