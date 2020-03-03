Delhi government recommends rejecting mercy plea of one of Nirbhaya convicts Pawan Gupta: Sources.

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....
The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...
Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Monday said they stood ready to help member countries address the human and economic challenges of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, including through emergency funding.In a joint...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election on Monday under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with voters turning out in high numbers to try to avoid another deadlock after two inconclusive ballots. Netanyahus fai...
The United States is slashing the number of Chinese employees permitted to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets to retaliate against Beijing over its long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists, s...
The Delhi government on Monday recommended rejecting mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Sources said that the Delhi government made the recommendation just a few...