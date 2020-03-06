Immediate priority to ensure Yes Bank customers are able to withdraw money within Rs 50,000 cap: FM.

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....
The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...
There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...
Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has wreaked havoc in nearly 75 countries....
Over the last few years, governments and organisations alike have had to facilitate the explosion of emerging technologies such as AI, 5G and underpinning it all, IoT. This global disruptor requires far more than simply the infrastructure ...
A ceremony marking the death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party, was attacked on Friday in Afghanistans capital Kabul, sources told Devdiscourse.A top Afghan political leader Abdullah Abdullah along with othe...
Kastanies Greece, Mar 6 AP Clashes erupted on the Greek-Turkish border on Friday morning, with Greek authorities using tear gas and a water cannon to repulse an attempt by migrants to push through the frontier into Greece, while Turkish aut...
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday decided to drop Yes Bank from Futures and Options segment from May 29. The existing Futures and Options contracts across all expiries will expire on May 28.The development came after Yes Bank on...