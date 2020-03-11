Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots.

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...
The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....
Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from enjoying the benefits of development....
Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....
Turkey will keep its border open for migrants trying to travel to Europe until the European Union meets Ankaras expectations over a 2016 migration deal with the bloc, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.In a speech to lawmakers from ...
Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian markets that fell due to growing uncertainty over global policy efforts to arrest the economic loss from the coronavirus epidemic. The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 to 25,231.61, while t...
European Central Bank ECB President Christine Lagarde told European Union EU leaders that ECB policymakers would look at all policy tools at their meeting this week, particularly ones to provide super-cheap funding, Bloomberg News reported....
An Air India Milan-New Delhi flight, which arrived in the capital on Wednesday, was not screened for coronavirus infection before leaving the Italian city and was so treated as a sensitive flight as well as quarantined upon arrival here. A ...