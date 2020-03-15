234 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...
The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....
From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...
While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay homeFrance will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home to hel...
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Georgia delays presidential nominating election due to coronavirusGeorgia elections officials have delayed the states presidential primary set for March 24 until May 19 because of t...
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA Affected player Gobert pledges 500,000 to virus relief effortFrenchman Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, is donating more than 500,...
United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said. Trump had taken the coronavirus test on Friday night. The results came out in less than 24 hours.Last night, after an in-dep...