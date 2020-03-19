Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teachers to do evaluation work for annual exams from home; board exams' evaluation suspended: Delhi govt.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:01 IST
Teachers to do evaluation work for annual exams from home; board exams' evaluation suspended: Delhi govt.

Teachers to do evaluation work for annual exams from home; board exams' evaluation suspended: Delhi govt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Africa coronavirus cases to rise as some escape detection -Africa CDC head

Africa will likely see increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in coming weeks because its very likely that some cases are slipping through the net, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday.We are picking some peo...

EXCLUSIVE-UK supermarkets expect police support if London in lockdown - industry source

British supermarkets are expecting to get police support to deter unruly behaviour if London goes into lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to an industry source.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined the countrys bigges...

Indonesia should 'prepare for the worst' on coronavirus, Red Cross says

Indonesia is likely to have a far higher number of coronavirus cases than it has reported due to low levels of testing and needs to consider tougher measures like lockdowns, the head of the countrys Red Cross told Reuters.The worlds fourth ...

Rugby-Stormers hit by "freakish" injuries to World Cup winning Boks

Stormers coach John Dobson has lamented the traumatic injuries suffered by his Springbok World Cup final stars this Super Rugby season that will also play on the mind of new national team coach Jacques Nienaber.The Stormers were early seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020