Nirbhaya case hearing will commence shortly before a three-judge SC bench headed by Justice R Banumathi.

Many countries in Latin America have taken aggressive measures to deal with the coronavirus such as closing their borders, dock, and airports to foreigners, declaring states of emergencies and ordering business shutdowns. Mexico, by contras...
The hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case has come as a closure for not just her family but also the police officials who investigated the barbaric case as they termed it a real tribute to the victim. On Frid...
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work in country due to novel coronavirus pandemic....
Australias swimmers are more concerned about a level playing field than ruling the pool at the Olympics. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 10,000 people and infected more than 240,000, sending some cities into lock down, some co...