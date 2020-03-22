Centre advises state govts to declare lockdown in 75 districts where Covid-19 reported: officials.

A man, who recently returned from Denmark, and his mother tested positive for coronavirus in Greater Noida West on Sunday, taking the number of identified COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to eight, officials said. The mother and son, re...
Neighbourhoods erupted with the sounds of conch shells, brass bells, steel utensils and even firecrackers as the clock struck five on Sunday. Although the Twitter trend was Diwali, it wasnt that. After spending a long quiet day indoor a...
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his counterparts from Sri Lanka and Nepal and proposed to host the SAARC health ministers conference to firm up efforts to jointly fight the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan ...
Trinamool Congress MPs on Sunday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the denial of the request to defer the working of Parliament as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country. We have...