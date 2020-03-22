Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic flights to and from Delhi airport will continue to operate: DGCA official.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:26 IST
Domestic flights to and from Delhi airport will continue to operate: DGCA official.

Domestic flights to and from Delhi airport will continue to operate: DGCA official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar beats drum to thank people in essential services

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday beat a drum at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew to thank people in essential services for working during the COVID-19 outbreak. As Dhankhar beat the drum at the balcony of the Bhavan here, his wi...

Spain's government to seek two-week extension of state of emergency

Spains government will seek parliamentary approval to extend a two-week state of emergency by a further 15 days in an effort to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Sunday.Speaking after a meeting w...

Clashes as Guineans vote in disputed constitution referendum

Police fired tear in clashes with protesters in Guineas capital and other cities on Sunday at the start of a bitterly-disputed referendum that critics say is a ploy by President Alpha Conde to stay in power for a third term. Conde, who beca...

Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes

From Australias Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control. Tighter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020