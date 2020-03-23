Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 390 in India; active cases 359: Health Ministry.

Indian Olympic Association IOA will follow strictly whatever decision the International Olympic Committee IOC is going to take regarding the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, associations President Narinder Batra said on Monday. We will follow ...
Canada became the first country to boycott the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic and Australia told its athletes to prepare for an Olympics next year as Japan and the IOC flagged the prospect of a postponement for the first time. ...
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to all citizens of the state to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of coronavirus. The state government has enforced lockdown in 16 di...
Central banks have offered trillions of dollars of support to markets in recent days to keep them from freezing up, as investors worried about the economic damage from the coronavirus and made a chaotic dash for the exits. While the interve...