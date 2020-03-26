Rajasthan reports two new positive coronavirus cases; total number rises to 40: Officials.

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...
The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...
While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...
Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and migrant workers amid a 21-day countrywide lockdown to mitigate the impact of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, she also announced an insurance...
In a bid to help the poor and daily wage labourers who are facing the brunt of the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Bihar government on Thursday announced a relief package of Rs 100 crore and has decided to convert schools ...
Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Thursday there is a lot of speculation on the world market for medical equipment needed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic such as masks and test kits, which is driving up prices.Intermed...
They killed everyone, no one is left alive, Apar Singh succinctly sums up the horrific attack carried out by a lone terrorist, believed to belong to Pakistan-based Haqqani group, on a prominent Sikh gurdwara here that killed at least 25 wor...