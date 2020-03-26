Two more test positive for coronavirus in Kashmir; number of cases rise to 13 in J-K: Officials.

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...
The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...
Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...
Shahid Kapoors wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday shared a throwback picture from one of her pre-wedding functions. Kapoor took to Instagram to share the picture from her Haldi ceremony, in which she is seen with her relatives, appearing to be an...
The CPIM said on Thursday the Rs 1.75-lakh-crore economic package announced by the Centre in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic was inadequate. The comments come after the government unveiled the relief package involving free food g...
Fresh fruit and vegetables will become increasingly scarce in Europe, suppliers warn, as the coronavirus pandemic hampers the global movement of produce and of the people needed to gather crops.Governments are looking at ways to ease any sh...
The Ham radio operators in West Bengal are helping police in tracking down mass gatherings and sending vagabonds to the shelters during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Thursday. Pol...