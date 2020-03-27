Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools: Kejriwal.

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...
While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...
The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...
While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...
Japans Tokyo prefecture reported 40 more coronavirus infections on Friday, as its governor appealed to people to wait until next year for traditional spring parties to view the flowering of cherry blossoms. Preventing a regional outbreak wa...
SJVN Limited, a Miniratna PSU under the Union Ministry of Power, has taken several measures to deal with this coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken the world by storm. In this time of crisis, the central PSU has agreed in princip...
The Iranian military has set up a 2,000-bed hospital in an exhibition center in the capital to shore up the local health care system as it battles the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, state TV reported. It said the new facilit...
Redrow, one of Britains largest housebuilders, said it was in talks with six banks to secure additional credit and had applied to take part in the Bank of Englands scheme for financing support as it shuts sites due to the coronavirus.The co...