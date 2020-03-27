Government gets Rs 11,500 crore through strategic sale of THDC, NEEPCO to NTPC.

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...
While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...
The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...
Irans death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,378 on Friday, with 144 people dying in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.The total number of confirmed cases of the disease increased by 2,926 to 3...
Acting strictly against those violating lockdown orders, the Uttar Pradesh Police has registered 3710 FIRs against 11,317 people for violating prohibitory orders in place to check the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said on Friday....
Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company and die-caster Sundaram-Clayton Ltd on Friday announced spending of Rs 30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This is an unprecedented cri...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the governments response to the outbreak.Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for corona...