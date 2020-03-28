4 people test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan; total number rises to 54: Officials.

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....
Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...
World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...
While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma. In a condolence message, Maurya expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved fam...
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the trauma centre of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPI to review the arrangements made for the coronavirus patients. The Chief Minister visited the...
While the migrant labourers and daily wage workers are facing many problems due to paucity of jobs in the national capital owing to the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police has started distributing food, water, and medicines at multiple lo...
President Donald Trump offered a preview of his re-election campaign playbook last year when he visited the building site of a multi-billion-dollar cracking unit in western Pennsylvania, hailed as one of the largest construction projects in...